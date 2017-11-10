Smokehouse restaurant heading to Shrewsbury’s Mardol

A restaurant which will serve up an authentic taste of America is to open in Shrewsbury’s Mardol.

Big Pig Smokehouse Ltd has completed the letting of 58-59 Mardol, a substantial Grade II listed building which was previously used as a sports bar.

Amie Lingwood, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “The premises attracted significant interest and has been taken on a 15-year lease by Big Pig Smokehouse Ltd.

“They have some other restaurants in and around Oxfordshire and are hoping to open in Shrewsbury in time for Christmas.

“It will be another excellent addition to the town centre.”

The prominent building, arranged over four floors, extends to 7,353 sqft, and is next to the town’s former Empire Cinema, which is now home to Pizza Express.

The property occupies an excellent position and has frontages to both Mardol and Roushill in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.