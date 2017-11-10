Priorslee attempted robbery: Police release CCTV images

Detectives would like to identify a man shown in CCTV images, following an attempted robbery at the Co-Op store on Priorslee Avenue, Telford.

The attempted robbery happened around 9.30pm on Saturday 28 October as a man is reported to have approached the till area and demanded money from a female member of staff, before turning around and leaving the store empty-handed, travelling through the car park in the direction of Lapwing Gate and Telford Town Centre.

“We would like to speak to the individual pictured as he was in the area at the time and may have important information about the incident.” commented DC Lizzi Waterworth of Telford CID

“Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 817s of 28 October.”

Alternatively, if you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.