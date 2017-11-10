Experts to discuss how to remove lorry without further damaging bridge in Wem

A meeting is to take place to work out the best way of removing a lorry which ended up on its side in Wem yesterday without causing further damage to a historic bridge.

The lorry came off Soulton Bridge on the B5065 Soulton Road, between Wem and the A49 at around 2.30pm yesterday.

The HGV landed on its side in the brook, causing significant damage to the bridge, which is a Grade II listed structure.

A way to remove the lorry from the brook without causing further damage to the bridge could not be agreed yesterday.

The road was temporarily closed following the collision and was reopened at around 8pm last night under two-way traffic lights.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by land ambulance suffering from neck and back pain.