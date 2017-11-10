Driver fails to stop after colliding with young cyclist in Ellesmere

A driver failed to stop after colliding with a 10-year-old boy riding a bike in Ellesmere yesterday.

The collision happened between 4.35pm and 4.50pm on Brownlow Road.

The young cyclist sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening or changing.

Police Constable Tom Symonds, of West Mercia Police, said: “We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about the vehicle that did not stop, unfortunately at this time we have no vehicle type, make or model.

“Anyone who has any information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 594s of 9 November 2017.”

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.