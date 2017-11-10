Charity family fun run set to attract hundreds of Santas to Shrewsbury

Hundreds of Santas will be heading for Shrewsbury next month on a mission to raise money for the Severn Hospice with a charity fun run.

The Salop Santa Dash on Sunday, December 3 is designed to be a fun event for all the family. Runners will have the option to run one or two laps of a 2.5 kilometre course around Salop Leisure and the adjoining Love2Stay glamping and touring resort.

The £10 entry fee includes a Santa suit and all the money raised will be donated to Severn Hospice. Entries will be limited to 500 and places will be on a first come basis. For details visit www.salopsantarun.co.uk.

The Salop Santa Dash, which is being supported by Rybrook MINI Shrewsbury, is the brainchild of Salop Leisure’s marketing manager Ed Glover. He is being helped by Simon Macdonald from Love Fitness at Salop Leisure who organises the successful Mercedes Benz Shrewsbury 10km run and the UK Mud Run.

“It’s a huge honour to host the first event of this kind at Salop Leisure,” said Ed. “We enjoy coming up with new ways of raising money for local charities and hope everyone gets behind this event to help us raise a significant sum for Severn Hospice.”

Simon added: “We think it will be a great family event in the lead up to Christmas and our advice is to book your places early, as there is already huge interest from people wishing to take part.

“Run, jog or walk with hundreds of other wannabe Santas and enjoy a well-earned mulled wine or hot chocolate at the end!”

Love Fitness at Salop Leisure will be welcoming members of the public to the boutique fitness studio and purpose-built bootcamp training facility and assault course in the run up to Christmas. Simon will throw down a challenge during the Salop Santa Dash to discover how many Santas he can get on the assault course.

Emma Robinson, marketing co-ordinator for Rybrook MINI Shrewsbury, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting the Salop Santa Dash to raise funds for such a fantastic local cause.”

Lucy Ruff, Severn Hospice’s fundraising manager, explained that the hospice needs to raise £7 million a year or £24,000 a day to provide services to more than 2,000 people across Shropshire and Mid Wales annually.

“We support local people and their families when they need it most, either in the hospice or in their home,” she added. “Severn Hospice is delighted to be the chosen charity for the Salop Santa Dash and we are looking forward to getting people involved in celebrating Christmas whilst at the same time raising funds.”