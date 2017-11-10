Bedding catches fire at home in Telford

Firefighters were called to a fire involving bedding at a home within assisted living accommodation in Telford last night.

The fire broke out at Lawley Bank Court on Martingale Way in Lawley at around 11.15pm.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington, along with an operations officer.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet and main jet to put out the fire. A positive pressure fan was used to clear smoke.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.