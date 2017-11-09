William Brookes School is rated Good by Ofsted

Staff and students at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock are celebrating after Ofsted inspectors rated the 11-18 comprehensive school as a Good school.

The announcement comes as William Brookes School Sixth Form prepares to welcome potential A Level students from across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin for its Sixth Form Open Day on 15 November.

During their extensive two-day inspection of the school, the Ofsted inspectors examined the school’s processes and procedures in detail, spoke to students, staff and governors and gathered the views of parents. Ofsted’s overwhelmingly positive findings combined with the school’s excellent A Level and GCSE exam results this summer led the inspectors to judge William Brookes School as Good in all areas.

“I am thrilled that Ofsted has officially recognised William Brookes School as a Good school,” said Geoff Renwick, Head of William Brookes School. “Ofsted’s Good rating is a validation of the pride in our exceptional staff and students, their achievements and their contributions to school life. Our governors and staff have worked tirelessly to deliver our action plan to build an even stronger, more effective school in which every student can reach their full potential. We now have an excellent base from which to ultimately build towards Outstanding status.”

“We are all absolutely delighted with Ofsted’s improved grading of our school as Good,” said Catherine Connery, Chair of Governors at William Brookes School. “We had always said that we did not intend to limp out of special measures, and yet to achieve Good status within just 8 months is exceptional. I would like to congratulate and thank our dedicated team of governors, senior leadership and school staff for their hard work and determination.”

Amongst the key findings of Ofsted’s report are the following observations:

“Pupils are typically thoughtful, considerate and well-mannered. Pupils like coming to school and are proud of their community. They are respectful and well cared for by the staff.”

“Pupils feel safe and well cared for in school. Safeguarding procedures and systems are strong. All staff know that keeping pupils safe is their top priority.”

“The headteacher, senior leaders and governors are relentless in their commitment to improve the school. They are determined to provide the best possible broad education for the school’s pupils. Pupils, staff and parents appreciate their leadership. The great majority of parents who responded to Parent View said that the school is well led and managed and that they would recommend it to another parent.”