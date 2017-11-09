Remembrance services to take place across Shropshire this weekend

Remembrance services will be taking place this weekend, paying respect to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during their tours of duty.

Church services, wreath-laying ceremonies and parades will take place across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

In Telford, the Armistice Day Service at the memorial in Telford Town Park will take place at 10.50am on Saturday 11 November. The event commemorates The Armistice signed by the Allies of World War I for the cessation of hostilities of the Western Front. The day has since become one of remembrance for all those who have died during times of war.

Telford and Wrekin Mayor Councillor Stephen Reynolds will be joined at the event by Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, representatives from The Royal British Legion, Shropshire Yeomanry D Squadron, The Rifles and other organisations. A bugler will play the Last Post ahead of the Two Minute Silence at 11am which will be followed by the sounding of the Reveille and then the laying of wreaths. All are welcome to attend.

On Remembrance Sunday, 12 November, the Festival of Remembrance takes place at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place. The Mayor and Councillor Davies will be attending the event which is organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, The Royal British Legion and Telford Christians Together.

The Festival of Remembrance will include the Parade of Standard Bearers, a reading of 100 names from the Roll of Honour, a bugler playing the Last Post, two minutes silence and the sounding of the Reveille in a moving tribute to the fallen. Although all are welcome to attend, this is a ticketed event and only a few spaces remain. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to call the theatre box office on 01952 382 382.

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin Councillor Stephen Reynolds said: “This is a time for us to remember and honour all those who have sacrificed their lives for our country. It is a poignant time and I hope people will join us as we pay tribute to our brave men and women.”

In addition to these remembrance events, there will be a number of other ceremonies, services and parades happening around the borough.

Details are at http://newsroom.telford.gov.uk/News/Details/13845

In Shrewsbury, a Remembrance Parade and service at St Chads will take place on Sunday.

There will be a number of military and civilian organisations on the parade and there will be a large marching contingent from RAF Shawbury’s Navy, Army and RAF personnel escorting the Standard of Number Sixty (Reserve) Squadron.

The parade will be forming up at Shrewsbury Castle at 9am and will march to St Chads where a service of Remembrance will be held from 9:45 to 10:45am. Following the parade, the gathered dignitaries, parade and members of the public will gather around the War Memorial in the Quarry to hold a 2 minutes silence at 11am followed by the laying of Wreaths.

After this the parade will then march off with the Mayor of Shrewsbury taking the salute.

Remembrance Services will also take place at Atcham, Baschurch, Eccleshall, Ellesmere, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Meole Brace, Moreton Say, Nesscliffe, Oswestry, Shawbury, Stoke-on-Tern and Wem.

Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will also be holding a Service of Remembrance on Sunday, paying respect to those service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during their tours of duty.

Visitors who wish to pay their respects and reflect on the sacrifices made by our brave service men and women are invited to join the service, led by the Station Chaplain at RAF Cosford. Those attending will also be treated to renditions from the Cosford Military Wives Choir, who will perform for visitors on arrival and during the service.

The service will take place in the Museum’s Hangar 1 and visitors are politely requested to assemble no later than 10:30am ready for the Service to commence at 10.45am. As well as readings from Museum volunteers, there will be hymns and the sounding of ‘The Last Post’ performed by a bugler, followed by a two minute silence. Students from Muxton Primary School in Telford will also be in attendance, reading a poem they have written especially for the service.

RAF Museum Cosford Events Executive, Nathan Davis said: “The RAF Museum is a fitting location for this poignant occasion and we hope that local residents will choose to join us on Remembrance Sunday so we can remember together. I would like to thank the Station Chaplain and the Cosford Military Wives Choir for their involvement in this years’ service. I’m sure visitors will enjoy the special service we have planned as well as the performances from the choir.”

During the service, wreaths will be laid by representatives from RAF Cosford and the Museum in honour of those who have fallen in the line of duty.