Murray and Silva to lead British challenge in quarter finals

Sam Murray and Eden Silva will lead the British challenge in the quarter finals of the Aegon GB Pro-Series women’s tournament at The Shrewsbury Club today.

Murray will face German Anna-Lena Friedsam, ranked as high as 45 in the world in August 2016, while Silva will take on top seed Lesley Kerkhove on the indoor courts at the Sundorne Road venue.

The last eight matches in the $25,000 International Tennis Federation event, held in association with Morris & Co Homes, get under way at 11am, with admission free for spectators to enjoy what promises to be another exciting day’s tennis.

Murray, from Cheshire, followed up her first round victory over No 2 seed Ivana Jorovic on Tuesday by getting the better of Scot Maia Lumsden 6-4, 6-0 inside an hour.

It extended Murray’s fine winning run after being crowned champion of the last tournament she entered, a $15,000 event in The Wirral, last month.

Murray said: “It was a funny match. I was 4-2 down first set with points for 5-2 down, but I managed to stick in it and turn it around.”

Murray is now preparing to face Friedsam, a 7-6, 6-4 conqueror of Belgian Kimberley Zimmermann in round two.

“I’ve never played her,” added Murray. “I’ve hit with her a few years back and I know a little bit how she plays. Obviously, she’s been high in the rankings and been injured I assume, so it will be an interesting match.”

Murray is enjoying being back at The Shrewsbury Club for the first time since 2013 when she reached the doubles final: “It’s a really lovely club,” she said: “It’s really nice to have the public coming to watch. I remember the last time I played here the club do it so well. They really encourage people to come and watch.”

Silva, from Essex, booked her place in the last eight after impressively getting the better of fellow Brit Freya Christie – on the Nottinghamshire player’s 20th birthday – 6-4, 6-4.

Silva, ranked 611 in the world and given a wild card to compete in Shrewsbury this week, will now hope to shine again when she takes on Dutch ace Kerkhove, whose current ranking is 156, today.

Kerkhove progressed to the quarter finals by overcoming Brit Emily Webley-Smith 6-4, 6-2.

There was also second round exits for two more British players in Katie Swan and Sarah Beth Grey.

Swan lost 6-2, 6-3 to Kathinka Von Deichmann, the No 3 seed from Liechtenstein, while Grey took the first set against Pemra Ozgen 6-0 before the Turkish player hit back.

Ozgen will face Russian Marina Melnikova in the quarter finals today, with the other last eight clash between Von Deichmann and Swiss player Tess Sugnaux, last year’s runner-up, who was a straight sets winner against sixth seed Diana Marcinkevica yesterday afternoon.