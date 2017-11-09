Motorists face delays following collision on A5 between Shrewsbury and Telford

Motorists heading from Shrewsbury towards Telford faced delays this morning following a collision on the A5.

The two vehicle collision happened at Cluddley Bank eastbound between the Preston Island and Junction 7 of the M54 for Wellington at around 8.20am.

One lane of the A5 was blocked with motorists reporting delays of around 30 minutes to pass the incident.

Emergency services including three fire appliances from Shrewsbury and Wellington attended the scene.

No casualties were reported to have been trapped in either of the vehicles.

Update: The incident has now been cleared with traffic conditions returning to normal.