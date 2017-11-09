Lorry driver injured after vehicle ends up on its side in Wem

The driver of a lorry was injured this afternoon after the vehicle ended up on its side after striking a bridge in Wem.

The incident happened on Soulton Road at just before 2pm when the lorry struck Soulton Bridge.

The driver in his 50s was taken to hospital by land ambulance suffering from neck and back pain.

The vehicle involved is to be removed using a crane, which has now arrived on site and may take several hours to complete.

The B5065 between Wem and the A49 will remain closed until the HGV has been removed, and will then be reopened to traffic under two-way traffic lights.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and three fire crews from Wem, Prees and Wellington were called to the scene.