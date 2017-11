Jewellery of sentimental value was stolen during a burglary at a home in Shifnal over the weekend.

Police were called to the property on Admirals Way in Shifnal on Monday following a report of the burglary.

The burglar gained entry to the home by smashing through the patio door. They then conducted an untidy search before stealing the jewellery.

West Mercia Police is asking anyone with any information to call 101 and refer to incident 0271S 061117.