Comedian Ross Noble set for two night return to Theatre Severn

Fresh off the back of his critically acclaimed role in Mel Brooks’ London West End revival of ‘Young Frankenstein’, comedy legend Ross Noble will be returning to Shrewsbury in 2018 with his brand-new comedy tour, El Hablador.

Following his sold out date at the venue back in February, the popular Geordie comic will be returning to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn for two nights on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 September 2018.

Ross Noble who has been performing stand-up since the age of 15, has undertaken 15 sell out tours, 9 top selling stand-up DVD releases, and ranked 10th in Channel 4’s poll of the 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.

On his new show, El Hablador, Noble said: “Expect the unexpected. Unless you’ve seen me before. Then you know what to expect. But I might not do that. But then again, I might. I expect it will be one of those two options.”

More comedy comes to the venue with the return of Count Arthur Strong. The comedy veteran will be returning this spring with his new show Alive and Unplugged, taking audiences back on a journey through his early career.

In January BBC6 music favourites The Hempolics will also be making a first time appearance. Led by the enigmatic Grippa Laybourne, music fans can expect a musical mash-up of reggae, electro, hip-hop, dancehall, rock and pop at their live standing gig taking place in the venue’s Walker Theatre.

Other acts added to the line-up of new events include an audience with Paul Gambaccini. For the first time, Gambaccini will be revealing how he started life as a boy in the Bronx and wound up ‘The Professor of Pop’ in Great Britain and with a nod to his current Radio 4 series Counterpoint, the evening will also include a music quiz and Q&A.

Poet Benjamin Zephaniah will also be returning with his first tour in eight years, to coincide with his autobiography, The Life And Rhymes Of Benjamin Zephaniah. In a compelling and inspiring show, Zephaniah will be sharing a selection of favourite stories and poems.

Tickets are on sale now and can be booked at the Theatre Severn Box Office (01743 281281) or online at theatresevern.co.uk.