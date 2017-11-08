Shropshire web & IT company reveals new brand

One of Shropshire’s leading web and IT companies has recently revealed its new logos and branding, to support its growth to becoming one of the region’s best technological companies.

The new branding follows a previous office move within Shrewsbury, which has allowed Information Solutions and its sister company, The Web Orchard, to hire additional staff to support their commitment to providing the best web and IT services within the region.

Peter White, one of the directors of Information Solutions, says, “Over the past year our businesses have gone from strength to strength, and with future development planned it’s been great to move into the larger offices and refresh the branding so it better reflects the two companies as we progress into this phase of the company.”

“We’re also happy that we’ve been able to remain in The Pump House in Shrewsbury as it’s a great low energy and environmentally friendly building, and allows us to have a great central hub for working with the whole of Shropshire and the West Midlands.”

Along with its aim of providing the best IT and web services to its clients, the company is also dedicated to providing valuable services for the larger community.

The company which also runs the popular Love Shrewsbury website and the Community Hub web services for local parish councils – has helped dozens of local businesses and organisations create an online presence for themselves.

The company’s rebrand was carried out by Carl Jones Design, and it is not the first time the two companies have worked together, having recently worked on projects such as the new Housing Plus Group, Blue Square Building, and Battlefield 1403 websites.

Set up in 2003 Information Solutions has become one of the region’s leading professional IT support providers and web development companies.

With clients based throughout Shropshire and the greater West Midlands area Information Solutions are able to offer a whole suite of IT services from bespoke IT Support Packages to the latest cloud based services and effective IT Security Solutions.

The Web Orchard specialises in Drupal and WordPress content management systems and has developed websites such as Telford Shopping Centre, Shropshire Fire and Rescue and Shrewsbury Town Council during its ten years history.