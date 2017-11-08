Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Walsall

Shrewsbury Town still qualify for the next round of the Checkatrade Trophy despite falling to a late defeat against Walsall.

Amadou Bakayoko scored a last gasp winner – meaning Shrewsbury will have to travel away from home in the next stage of the competition.

Norwich City loanee Ben Godfrey received a straight red card in the second half, as Paul Hurst was left questioning his side’s attitude and commitment.

The likes of Arthur Gnahoua and Lenell John-Lewis, were given a chance to impress from the start. Abu Ogogo returned from suspension, whilst Jon Nolan missed out due to a hip injury.

The Saddlers, who are enduring an inconsistent season, needed a win to guarantee qualification to the Round of 32 stage. They started brightly with former Wolves winger Zeli Ismail narrowly missing the target.

At the other end, Arthur Gnahoua’s 20 yard strike was comfortably collected by Liam Roberts in the Walsall goal.

A poor first half, culminated in Alex Rodman sliding a through ball into the path of Stefan Payne. Liam Roberts kept his composure by denying the former Fulham forward.

The second period was also a dull affair. Stefan Payne attempted to break the deadlock but his attempt did not trouble the Walsall keeper.

In the 76th minute, Salop were reduced to ten men. Ben Godfrey clattered into former Falkirk defender Luke Leahy – and the referee produced a straight red card.

The visitors snatched a late winner. Amadou Bakayoko engineered himself some room, before firing the ball beyond his ex teammate Craig MacGillivray.

The draw for Round 32 takes place tomorrow evening. Neither side are in action until the 18th of November, due to international call-ups. Shrewsbury go to Paul Hurst’s former side Rotherham United, whilst Walsall welcome Gillingham.

Attendance: 1,701 (171 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (3-5-2)

15. MacGillivray, 4. Godfrey, 6. Beckles, 5. Sadler, 2. Riley, 8. Ogogo, 11. Gnahoua (82), 16. B. Morris, 23. Rodman (68), 45. Payne, 14. John-Lewis (68)

Subs: 7. Whalley (68), 9. C. Morris (68), 10. Dodds, 17. Adams, 25. Gallagher, 31. Gregory, 39. Shelis (82)

Subs Not Used: 10. Dodds, 17. Adams, 25. Gallagher, 31. Gregory

Walsall: (4-5-1)

13. L. Roberts, 15. Kinsella, 14. Wilson, 5. Guthrie, 3. Leahy (82), 19. Ismail, 7. Chambers, 11. Morris, 2. Edwards (85), 25. Kouhyar (74), 20. Bakayoko

Subs: 1. Gillespie, 6. Devlin (82), 9. Jackson, 10. Oztumer (85), 17. Flanagan (74), 23. Donnellan, 32. Agyei

Subs Not Used: 1. Gillespie, 9. Jackson, 23. Donnellan, 32. Agyei

Report by: Ryan Hillback

Other Checkatrade Trophy Results: (at the time of writing)

Morecambe 2 – 2 Leicester U21 (Morecambe win 4-2 on pens)

Gillingham 7 – 5 Reading U21

Southend 2 – 0 Colchester

Newport 1 – 2 Cheltenham

Oxford 3 – 4 MK Dons

Stevenage 3 – 1 Brighton U21

Cambridge 0 – 2 Peterborough

Northampton 3 – 3 Southampton U21 (Northampton win 4-2 on pens)

Wigan 0 – 4 Accrington

Rochdale 1 – 1 Blackburn (Rochdale win 5-3 on pens)

Oldham 4 – 1 Newcastle U21

Port Vale 4 – 2 Crewe

Coventry 2 – 1 West Brom U21

Bradford 0 – 3 Rotherham

Lincoln 2 – 1 Notts County

Charlton 0 – 1 Portsmouth