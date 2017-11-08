Little Dessert Shop opens in Shrewsbury

The Little Dessert Shop has opened a highly anticipated new dessert parlour in Shrewsbury, creating 25 new jobs and helping to breathe new life and vitality into the west end of the town.

It is the ninth shop for the rapidly expanding dessert phenomenon that has taken the West Midlands by storm over the last two years.

The shop has opened at 20 Shoplatch, beneath the town’s Market Hall, transforming an empty retail unit that had previously not been permanently occupied for years.

It comes less than two months after the company also opened a store in Telford town centre.

The Little Dessert Shop has come a long way fast since it launched in Wolverhampton two years ago, inspired by American waffles, Italian ice cream and French patisserie.

Company founder Zaeem Chohan said he was thrilled to be opening a second branch in Shropshire in as many months.

“I think it’s bringing something new to the market. Everyone has a sweet tooth. Everyone loves desserts. It attracts people from all walks of life and of all ages. It was a niche market that wasn’t being tapped into,” he said.

The Little Dessert Shop boasts a menu of more than 1,000 different desserts – from cakes, patisserie and crepes to waffles, sundaes and gelato ice cream – plus more than 100 different types of milkshake and mocktails. There are also sugar-free and gluten-free options for people with special diets.

The shop has created 25 new jobs, half of them full-time positions. It is currently open from 11am – 11pm while new staff are trained, but will soon open regularly from 8am with breakfast options on the menu.

Regional manager Roman Aslamzada said he had been very impressed with the staff that they had taken on.

“The staff have been phenomenal. Every new member of staff, that we’ve been training up so far, has been amazing. It’s a very friendly town and people are welcoming us with open arms,” he said.

The Little Dessert Shop also has parlours in Stafford, Stoke, Wednesfield, West Bromwich, Merry Hill and Bloxwich. Now, newly launched as a franchise group, it plans to open five more branches in the Midlands over the coming months. The company aims to have 50 shops by the end of 2018.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said the Little Dessert Shop would bring renewed interest and vigour to the west end of the town centre which has seen new bars and shops open over the last two years.