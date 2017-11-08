French focus for Shropshire steel manufacturer

A Shropshire access and drainage cover manufacturer is set to strike out further into French markets following the completion of a high profile project in the country.

Telford’s Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) has secured a stand at France’s largest procurement event for public agencies that will be held at the Porte de Versailles in Paris from November 21 to 23.

FSP is aiming to expand its reach in to the French sector with its high security products after designing and manufacturing replacement access covers for the entrance of the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, which hosts the annual world famous film festival, and several other locations for civil engineers ETS Brosio on behalf of the Cannes Waste Water Syndicate.

Representatives will be promoting the FAB Secure™ range, which includes access covers, doors, cabinets, kiosks, modular buildings, mesh cages, window bar sets and bespoke security devices that provide maximum asset protection at all times. It is particularly popular with utility and water companies who want an additional level of security.

FSP Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “The success of our work in Cannes has given us the impetus to strike out even further into the French market.

“We worked very closely with our partners on the Cannes project at the design and manufacture stages as well as providing support during installation. It gave us an insight into how French companies operate and we know we can add real value to their projects.”

Richard added: “French utility companies and local authorities will be at this event, looking to find manufacturers who can offer them a bespoke value for money solution for their drainage and access needs and we will be able to illustrate how we’ve been able to provide just that with our history in Cannes.

“We’re looking forward to making new contacts and developing some long term relationships that will provide a strong foundation for FSP’s future.”