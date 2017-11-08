Cannabis plantation with a value of £2.5 million discovered in Telford

A man has been arrested after police discovered a cannabis plantation with a value estimated to be in the region of £2.5 million.

The discovery was made at the premises of a redundant MOT testing station in Madeley, Telford on Monday by officers from Telford proactive crime team.

Officers attended the now redundant Madeley MOT testing station, situated on Ironbridge Road where they discovered over 2800 cannabis plants that were being grown under artificial conditions.

Detective Inspector Andy Bailey of Telford CID commented: “This is a very significant discovery of a sophisticated cannabis cultivation of industrial scale.

“It is likely that huge investment has been made in the setting up of this venture and it is extremely satisfying to know that all of the cannabis and equipment we have been found will now be destroyed.

“Cannabis continues to be one of the most commonly used drugs in the UK and the impact it has on our communities should not be underestimated.

“Monday’s actions have taken a substantial amount off the streets of Telford, helping to keep people safe from the harm of drugs use.

“We will continue to tackle reports of drugs production and supply across the region, and members of our community play an important part in this through the information they provide.

The man, a 27-year-old man of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of production or being concerned in the production of a controlled drug – class B – cannabis and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.