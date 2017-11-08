Battlefield businesses enjoy ‘Meet the Neighbours’ event

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce organised a highly successful ‘Meet the Neighbours’ event which was held at SBC Training on Battlefield Enterprise Park in Shrewsbury.

An open invitation had been sent out to all nearby businesses and many responded with representatives being given a guided tour of the impressive training facilities on site.

Having outgrown their previous premises, SBC Training recently moved in to purpose designed premises on Vanguard Way and the event enabled them and other local businesses to network and share business opportunities.

SBC Training managing director Colin Thaw welcomed guests and acknowledged the very many local trades and professions that had supported both the build and the move.

Colin, said: “SBC Training has been working with apprenticeships and other development programmes for local organisations for more than 30 years and is the only remaining independent training provider with its main focus on Shropshire.

“Our visitors were given a tour of the training facilities and informed about the range of courses we can provide, from accounting through to welding and were also given the opportunity to watch a demonstration of CNC machining and view some exceptional work produced by our engineering apprentices.”

Chamber chief executive Richard Sheehan emphasised the importance and success of the networking opportunities such as these provided by the chamber to ensure that organisations are able to support one another by sourcing services locally wherever possible.

Richard, commented: “These neighbourhood networking events have exceeded all of our expectations so far, by encouraging people who work on business estates to meet with people they may only normally see in passing and by working and doing business together it keeps the Shropshire pound rotating within our beautiful county.”