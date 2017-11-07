Workshops on offer during Global Entrepreneurship Week

A free workshop to help budding entrepreneurs launch their own business will take place in Shropshire as part of an international celebration this month.

The two-day fully funded package of business start-up workshops and coaching support will be held at The Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin on November 15 and 16 during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

It includes follow-up action planning, business diagnostic advice and individual one-to-one coaching for anyone who is aiming to set up their own business.

Other free events taking place during Global Entrepreneurship Week include one to one clinics with an adviser from the Department of International Trade on November 14 for businesses wanting to growing their overseas trade, and personal sessions on the funding and support available to grow a business with experts from the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin & Business Solutions Centre (University of Wolverhampton) on November 17.

Around 35,000 events and competitions will take place during #GEW2017 – connecting nearly 10 million participants to potential collaborators, mentors and even investors. Dozens of world leaders on every continent and a network of more than 15,000 partner organizations support the initiative every year.

Yasmin Sulaman, Business Support Officer, from the Marches Growth Hub, said: “Many people have great ideas for their own business but can find it daunting taking the first steps on their business journey.

“The two-day workshop will provide invaluable support and advice on how to make a business start up a success with on-going guidance from experts who can help you avoid the common pitfalls.

“The other events will support those businesses that are more established and looking to grow with the same entrepreneurial spirit that we support at the Marches Growth Hub.”

Information on all the events and how to sign up can be found at www.marchesgrowthhub.co.uk/calendar/. For more details, contact the Marches Growth Hub on 0345 6000 727 or email enquiries@marchesgrowthhub.co.uk.