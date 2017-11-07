Police officer from Market Drayton charged with raping 13-year-old girl

A serving Cheshire police officer, who lives in Shropshire, has been charged following a police investigation into an allegation of rape.

Ian Naude, 29, of Market Drayton appeared at South Cheshire Magistrates Court on Monday, 6 November where he was remanded into custody to appear before Chester Crown Court on Monday, 4 December.

The rape charge relates to an incident reported to officers on Friday, 3 November in Crewe.

The victim is a 13-year-old girl and she is receiving specialist care and support.

As soon as concerns were raised officers took immediate action to investigate the allegation and an arrest was made on Saturday, 4 November.

Naude was served a suspension notice after being charged on Sunday, 5 November.

As a matter of course Cheshire Constabulary has referred the matter to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.