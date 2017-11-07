Mother and daughter open new pet hotel in Shropshire

A mother and daughter team are providing accommodation to pets of all shapes and sizes after opening a new pet hotel in the Shropshire countryside.

Haleswood Pet Hotel at Marsh Green, Longdon Upon Tern, is now open for business under family ownership with the aim of accommodating pets of all kinds.

Mother and daughter Heather and Holly Lowe bought the business, formerly called Haleswood Kennels and Cattery, and have their sights set on a much broader spectrum of animals looking to spend a holiday there.

“Our aim is to expand and offer a bespoke service to pet lovers,” Holly said.

“We have many animals ourselves and we know just how difficult it can be for people who need to find all their pets somewhere to stay.

“You can easily end up going to many different places to get the different animals fixed up, so we thought we would offer pet owners the one-stop option meaning they can leave any animal, within reason, here with us.”

Holly’s sister Niamh, 16, will also be helping to run the business and they hope to be able to cater for birds of prey, reptiles, chickens and have outbuildings for rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animal.

“We have the materials to build the aviaries and are just waiting for the necessary permissions to come through,” Holly added.

“We want to employ an open-door policy, within reason, and provide one-to-one attention as part of the service we provide.

“We will offer doggy day care, a loyalty scheme and a taxi-service within a five-mile radius for those pets staying with us.

“The main thing at the moment is to get everything up and running and let people know we are here and the business is under new ownership. Most people are probably unaware that Haleswood has been sold.”

The family bought the house and business after spending four years looking for the right location.

They viewed 30 places across England but said Haleswood ticked all the boxes.

Holly said: “We bought the property through Halls Commercial and they played a massive role in the negotiations between ourselves and the previous owner in bringing the sale to a successful conclusion.

“Our hope is to take on some work experience placements, students, apprentices and at some point another full-time member of staff to help us run the place. But that is for the future. We are in this for the long-term.”

Rebecca Welch, from Halls Commercial, said it was great to see the business flying already.

She said: “This business really needed someone passionate about animals and looking to the future and we are sure we have found the right people.

“They have already made changes like setting up the website and are busy making plans.

“We are thrilled we were able to use our expertise to put these people and this house and business together.”