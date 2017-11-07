Lyreco lends helping hand to Children in Need

Staff at one of the UK’s leading providers of workplace solutions in Shropshire will be enjoying all the fun of the fair as part of its annual support of one of the country’s most successful charity fundraisers.

More than 100 volunteers at Lyreco in Donnington Wood, Telford, will don fancy dress and man the phones as one of Children in Need’s official call centres during the annual television extravaganza on the BBC.

It is the 15th year that Lyreco has helped with the fundraising effort which has raised more than £890 million to change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Staff at the National Distribution Centre will pledge their own fundraising support with a workplace fun fair in the lead up to the official event on November 17.

Lyreco will create its own fairground in the hospitality area of the firm’s canteen from November 13 to 17 and open from midday to 2pm daily for staff to take part in classic fairground games like splat the rat and hook a duck.

People will make a donation to Children In Need for every game played and volunteers from Lyreco’s charities committee will man the fairground. There will also be a world cup style football tournament taking place to raise additional money.

Peter Hradisky, Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, said Lyreco was hoping for a bumper year in its own fundraising efforts.

“We are delighted to have been chosen again as one of only a handful of call centres around the country.

“There is millions of pounds being pledged on the night and we are looking forward to making our own donation through the Lyreco fairground and our other fundraising activities. We are proud to be part of Children in Need and staff are really looking forward to getting involved.”