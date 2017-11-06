Telford town centre set for overnight road closures this week

Overnight road closures between 8pm and 6am will in place around Telford town centre this week to allow for painting of road markings.

Two areas will be completed during this week, reducing the need for future closures and allowing sub-contractors to complete two separate projects within a single period.

Service Delivery Manager – Highways, Transport & Engineering Services Dominic Proud said: “Our highways team have found a way of doing necessary work to two areas, during one overnight period to avoid disruption during peak traffic times.

“Rampart and Hall Park Way will have their road markings painted first, finishing the project to turn these roads into dual carriageways, followed by additional work to The Forge Roundabout and the Hollinswood Interchange.

“The same sub-contractor will complete all the road markings needed, during this week-long period, removing the need for another visit in the near future.

“As a council, we are committed to improving our roads in the most efficient ways while keeping disruption to a minimum. We hope you understand the reason for combining these two sets of work and also thank you in advance for your patience while we carry out this work.”

The Forge Roundabout will also be closed between 8pm to 6am on tonight and tomorrow, November 6 and 7, except for vehicles exiting the M54 at Junction 5. These will be diverted along Rampart Way to the Hollinswood Interchange.

From Wednesday, November 8 until Friday, November 10, the Hollinswood Interchange will be closed. Access to the railway station between 8pm and 6am will be via the Priorslee Roundabout, following the A5 to the bus route into Euston Way.

The exit will follow the normal route via Euston Way to the interchange with a diversion to the Priorslee roundabout.

Motorists are advised to use Junction 4 of the M54 for access to the town centre.

Those exiting the A442 northbound should follow diversions along Queen Elizabeth Avenue from the Randlay Interchange. Those travelling southbound, have the choice between the A464 or Queen Elizabeth Avenue, depending on their direction of travel.

Visit www.roadworks.org for full details of diversion routes.