Shrewsbury Town V Charlton Athletic match postponed

The clash between Shrewsbury Town and Charlton Athletic which was set to take place on Saturday, has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The former Premier League club have taken advantage of EFL rules, which allow a team to postpone a fixture if they have three or more players called up for international duty.

Their influential striker Josh Magennis will be part of the Northern Ireland squad that are attempting to qualify for next year’s World Cup, by beating Switzerland in a play-off.

Jay Dasilva and Ezri Konsa have been called up for England U20’s game against Germany.

Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson could be in action for England’s U21 side, as they prepare for a friendly fixture against Ukraine.

Details of the rearranged match are yet to be announced, with talks between the two clubs and the EFL ongoing.

Meanwhile, Paul Hurst has laughed off any suggestion that he is about to quit the club for Championship Sunderland.

The former Grimsby boss had been heavily linked with a move to the Black Cats following the sacking of Simon Grayson.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury Town will be ball number 12 in the second round draw of the FA Cup – which will be screened at 7pm on BBC and BT Sport.

But Salop will not be drawn against local rivals AFC Telford or Walsall. The Bucks suffered a 1-0 defeat against Hereford FC on Saturday – whilst Walsall succumbed to a 2-1 loss over League Two Newport County.

