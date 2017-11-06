Shrewsbury Railway Station evacuated following train fire

Shrewsbury Railway Station was evacuated this following a fire on a train.

The station has now reopened after firefighters from across Shropshire were called at around 10.50am.

The fire involved an alternator in the rear carriage of a train standing at Platform 4.

Twelve fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit, the Pinzgauer and the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Church Stretton, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and covering jet.

Arriva Trains Wales says that services should return to normal around 2pm.

Replacement buses are currently being sourced from local bus companies.