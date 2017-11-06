Oswestry volunteer selected as finalist for national Dementia Friendly Awards

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Friendly Awards 2017 have announced their finalists and Val Brown from Oswestry has been selected as one of three finalists in the Uniting Against Dementia – Outstanding Contribution 2017 category.

The award will be presented to an individual, team or organisation in recognition of their outstanding contribution to improving the lives of those affected by dementia.

Val Brown is an ex-carer who has been involved with Alzheimer’s Society for the last 28 years. Valerie organised a memory walk in 2016 and raised £2000. Valerie is not only committed to fundraising but also for people to have a better understanding of dementia. Being an ex-carer she knows the difficulties and stigma that can still be attached to having dementia and does all she can to raise awareness through dementia friends sessions. Valerie has helped to recruit new volunteers to the group and from one person there are now four people dedicated to the fundraising group in Shrewsbury. Val is a well-known face in Shropshire.

Val Brown, 79, from Oswestry said: “I was astounded to be short-listed as a finalist and it hasn’t quite set in yet: I volunteer because I enjoy the work that I do. With my experience and training over the years I have seen many changes in the way dementia is perceived by the wider public. I try to make a difference in caring for people with dementia and their carers who I come into contact with by helping in any way that’s possible. I continue to raise funds with the help of my family, friends and Alzheimer’s Society colleagues so that we can find a cure for a world without dementia.”

Dementia devastates lives. By 2021, 1 million people will be living with dementia. The Alzheimer’s Society Dementia Friendly awards 2017 have been sponsored by British Gas. They unite communities and individuals across the UK to recognise, celebrate and promote the inspirational achievements of those making a real difference to people living with dementia.

Dianne Beaumont, Services Manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Shropshire said: “I am delighted that Val from Oswestry has been selected and this is evidence of the brilliant dementia friendly work going on in Shropshire. The number of nominations we received this year was truly phenomenal; our judging panel have worked hard to whittle it down to our finalist’s inspirational and exceptional stories. If you haven’t been shortlisted this year please do not be disheartened, we love to hear about the amazing work people are doing to unite with us in our fight against dementia. Good luck to everyone that has been shortlisted!”

This year there are 13 awards across 10 categories, with awards for Dementia Friendly Organisation, Community, Partnership, Dementia Friends Champion, Innovation, Young person’s contribution, Journalist and Inspiring Individual, as well as a brand new category to celebrate individual and group fundraiser of the year. The full list of finalists for the different categories can be found online at Alzheimers.org.uk

Winners will be announced at the Awards ceremonies taking place in London on 29 November where Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador Angela Rippon CBE will conduct the ceremony.