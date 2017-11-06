Man cut free following two car collision near Shrewsbury

A man was cut free after suffering multiple injuries following a two car collision near Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The crash happened on the B5062 between Sundorne and Haughmond at just after 2pm and involved a grey Peugeot 206 driving in the direction of Shrewsbury and a silver Toyota Hilux travelling in the opposite direction towards Haughmond.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews found a Peugeot car that had suffered considerable front end damage after a collision with a Toyota Hilux.

“The driver, a 69-year-old man, was trapped in the wreckage of the car. Working with firefighters, the man was extricated from the vehicle and was immobilised.

“After assessment by the doctor, the man was treated for a broken leg and dislocated hip. He had a pelvic binder put in place and had his leg splinted.

“He was given pain relief before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The driver of the pick-up truck, a man estimated to be about 40 years old, was uninjured.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anybody who saw the manner in which the vehicles were being driven beforehand is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 368s of 6 November.

The Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and two appliances from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The road is currently closed with a diversion in operation.