Morris Property prepares for take-off at Telford factory site

A specialist manufacturer with growing order books has commissioned leading contractor Morris Property to build a new factory at Telford’s Hortonwood West industrial estate.

Bakerbellfield, which supplies commercial interiors for airports, rail, office and education sectors, will invest around £1.6m in the project, including land costs. It needs the additional space after outgrowing its 50,000ft² manufacturing facility on the estate, which it will retain.

Morris Property starts work on site this month (November) at Hortonwood 6 to deliver the new 20,000ft² unit with offices, car park and service yard. Completion is expected next spring.

Peter Baker, Chairman of Bakerbellfield, said: “Our workload has increased enormously with future orders coming in. We did look for alternative premises to give us more space but we could not find the right size.

“We decided on a purpose-built factory and chose Morris Property because of its experience and reputation for quality work. It is also a family business like we are and shares similar values.”

The development will create seven to ten skilled jobs and also allow for future expansion. Bakerbellfield, part of the Rekab Group, has a 65-strong workforce.

Established in 1984, the company built its Telford factory in 1989. Its work includes check-in-counters, security lane furniture and wall linings for high profile sites such as Heathrow Airport. They also undertake an equal amount of work in the rail sector with the interior fittings of trains.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property said: “We are delighted that Bakerbellfield has appointed us to build the new factory to support its growth. We have already delivered two units at Hortonwood West for Telford and Wrekin Council so we know the site well.”

Cyril Orchard Group is the agent and quantity surveyor for the scheme. Operations Director Rob Orchard said: “We are pleased to be involved in this exciting project and look forward to a successful completion for our client.”