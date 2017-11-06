Man suffers head injuries following hit and run near Wem

A man suffered serious head injuries following a hit and run near Wem on Friday.

Police and ambulance services were called to the collision involving a Suzuki King Quad 4×4 motorcycle and a vehicle, which failed to stop on the B5063 near Horton.

A man in his 20s, who was a pillion passenger without a helmet, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Stoke hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

It is believed the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop was driving very close to the white line in the centre of the lane, causing the motorbike to swerve and the pillion passenger to fall off and hit his head on the road.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 643S.