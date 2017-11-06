Local duo make early exits from Aegon GB Pro-Series tournament

Local duo Lauren McMinn and Chloe Hughes both made early exits on the opening day of the $25,000 Aegon GB Pro-Series women’s tournament at The Shrewsbury Club.

The Shropshire county players lined up in the first qualifying round of the popular International Tennis Federation event at the Sundorne Road venue.

McMinn, from Shrewsbury, lost 6-1, 6-4 to more experienced French player Amandine Cazeaux, who is currently ranked 836 in the world having been as high as 541, in a match which lasted one hour and 25 minutes.

Hughes, from Bettisfield, also bowed out in straight sets, beaten 6-3, 6-2 by fellow Brit Laura Sainsbury, who has a world ranking of 926.

The local girls now hope to both line up in the doubles competition later this week.

“The second set was a lot better,” said McMinn, who had knee surgery at the end of May. “I just don’t feel I’m quite at match fitness after my injury yet, but it’s definitely moving in the right direction, so it was quite a positive end to the match even though I lost.

“I only literally started playing again eight weeks ago, so it was probably a few weeks too early for me.

“But it seemed silly to miss it and it’s such good match practice at this level and so close to home as I only live 10 minutes away. It’s going to be great for training this week if I can get some hits with the girls as well.”

McMinn reached the doubles final with Gloucestershire’s Alicia Barnett in last year’s Pro-Series tournament at The Shrewsbury Club and is targeting more success this time.

She added: “I’m planning on playing with Alicia again, the same as last year, so fingers crossed we get in, and if we do hopefully we’ll do okay.”

Hughes, who is on the cover of this week’s tournament programme, took the positives from her clash with Sainsbury, a match completed in just over an hour.

“Overall I played well and had a good game,” she said. “I enjoyed it and it’s always nice playing on home turf.

“I was up against a very good player. She has a world ranking so it was good experience to play against her.”

As for her hopes for the rest of the tournament, Hughes, a member at The Shrewsbury Club, added: “I’ve entered the doubles with Lauren Bishop from Sussex. We’ve played doubles before and are quite good friends so it will be nice to play together.”

The second qualifying round will take place today (Monday) with the action starting at 10.30am, with the 16 first round matches in the main draw to be conducted during a civic reception at The Shrewsbury Club this evening.

This week’s Pro-Series tournament, held in association with local company Morris & Co Homes, features a host of rising stars from across Europe.

Katie Swan and Harriet Dart, both currently in the top 10 British rankings, are among the Brits to have entered the event.

Admission is free for spectators throughout the week, including next Saturday’s singles final.