Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 5 – 0 Aldershot Town

Shrewsbury Town secure safe passage to the second round of the FA Cup, following their emphatic victory against non-league Aldershot.

Aldershot were powerless to resist as Salop ran riot at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, with five different players getting themselves on the scoresheet.

Former Aldershot players Alex Rodman and Stefan Payne came back to haunt their former employers. Shaun Whalley, Arthur Gnahoua, and Carlton Morris also got in on the act.

Paul Hurst made four changes from the side that lost 1-0 against Peterborough United. Manchester United denied Shrewsbury’s request to field Dean Henderson in the FA Cup, so he was replaced by Craig MacGillivray. Bryn Morris, Mat Sadler, and Stefan Payne were also drafted into the eleven.

It would prove to be a tricky afternoon for Aldershot stopper Mark Smith, but he did start the game well. The former Brentford keeper clawed away Stefan Payne’s glancing header.

At the other end, Forest Green Rovers loanee Fabien Robert tried his luck, but his effort was comfortable collected by Craig MacGillivray.

Excellent interchange play between Shaun Whalley and Jon Nolan, led to Stefan Payne with the chance to convert – but Mark Smith pounced to deny the forward.

However, Shrewsbury managed to open the scoring with 20 minutes on the clock. Joe Riley swung the ball towards the back post, and Alex Rodman nodded home from close range.

Paul Hurst’s side doubled their lead four minutes later. Rodman threaded a pass through to Stefan Payne who was brought down by the Aldershot goalkeeper. Shaun Whalley took the resulting spot-kick, and hammered the ball down the middle.

Aldershot struggled with the pace of the game, and chances were at a premium for Gary Waddock’s men. Ex Reading and Luton striker Scott Rendall fired goalwards but the attempt missed the target.

The home side will be sweating over the fitness of influential midfielder Jon Nolan, who had to come off before the break due to injury.

At the beginning of the second half, the away side pushed forward. Adam McDonnell clipped the ball into the path of Bernard Mensah who volleyed over the bar.

Shrewsbury Town continued to demonstrate their attacking prowess. Shaun Whalley picked up possession and bulldozed forward, but Aldershot managed to smuggle behind. The resulting corner was flicked on towards Alex Rodman – but an opponent managed to deny the midfielder from a yard out.

But with over an hour gone, Salop were three to the good. Bryn Morris seized on an error and turned possession over to Shaun Whalley. The on-rushing Mark Smith was foiled by Whalley’s cut-back, and Stefan Payne applied the simple finish.

Number four arrived in quick succession. Alex Rodman left Cheye Alexander in a daze, before finding a surging Arthur Gnahoua. The frontman thrashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Norwich City loanee Carlton Morris added a five to heap more misery on Aldershot. Shaun Whalley racked up his third assist of the match by finding the striker, who smashed the ball beyond the beleaguered Smith.

Shrewsbury face their rivals Walsall in the final group match of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night. Aldershot face AFC Fylde in the league next Saturday.

Attendance: 3,859 (420 away fans)

Team Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

15. MacGillivray, 2. Riley, 5. Sadler, 22. Nsiala, 6. Beckles, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 16. B. Morris, 20. Nolan (44), 23. Rodman (67), 45. Payne (82)

Subs: 9. C. Morris (67), 10. Dodds (82), 11. Gnahoua (44), 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 17. Adams, 31. Gregory

Subs Not Used: 13. Bolton, 14. John-Lewis, 17. Adams, 31. Gregory

Aldershot Town: (4-2-3-1)

25. Smith, 3. Alexander, 22. Reynolds (69), 5. Evans, 19. McDonnell, 8. Oyeleke (69), 17. Kellerman, 7. Fenelon (69), 26. Robert, 11. Mensah, 9. Rendell

Subs: 13. Skinner, 14. Okojie, 16. Gallagher (69), 18. Rowe (69), 20. Arthur, 21. Fowler (69)

Subs Not Used: 13. Skinner, 14. Okojie, 20. Arthur

Report by: Ryan Hillback

Other FA Cup Round One Results: (at the time of writing)

Friday:

Hyde 0 – 4 MK Dons

Notts County 4 – 2 Bristol Rovers

Port Vale 2 – 0 Oxford United

Saturday:

AFC Fylde 4 – 2 Kidderminster

AFC Wimbledon 1 – 0 Lincoln

Blackburn 3 – 1 Barnet

Boreham Wood 2 – 1 Blackpool

Bradford 2 – 0 Chesterfield

Carlisle 3 – 2 Oldham

Cheltenham 2 – 4 Maidstone

Colchester 0 – 1 Oxford City

Crewe 2 – 1 Rotherham

Ebbsfleet 2 – 6 Doncaster

Forest Green Rovers 1 – 0 Macclesfield

Gainsborough 0 – 6 Slough

Gateshead 2 – 0 Chelmsford

Gillingham 2 – 1 Leyton Orient

Hereford FC 1 – 0 AFC Telford

Luton 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Morecambe 3 – 0 Hartlepool

Northampton 0 – 0 Scunthorpe

Peterborough 1 – 1 Tranmere

Plymouth 1 – 0 Grimsby

Rochdale 4 – 0 Bromley

Shaw Lane Association 1 – 3 Mansfield

Stevenage 5 – 0 Nantwich

Wigan 2 – 1 Crawley

Yeovil 1 – 0 Southend