Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries following collision near Bridgnorth

A motorcyclist suffered serious leg and head injuries following a collision near Bridgnorth last night.

The collision involving a motorbike and a car happened on the B4368 Morville to Aston Eyre road at around 9.30pm.

A blue Suzuki motorcycle was travelling in the direction of Aston Eyre when it was involved in a head-on collision with a silver Peugeot 306 estate travelling towards Morville.

Police and ambulance services attended and a man in his 20s, who was riding the motorbike, was taken to QE Hospital with serious leg and head injuries, where he currently remains.

A man in his 40s who was driving the Peugeot is not reported to have suffered any serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anybody who saw the manner in which the vehicles were being driven beforehand, to contact them on 101 and quote incident number 775s of 2 November.