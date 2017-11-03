Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Aldershot Town

Shrewsbury Town welcome non-league Aldershot in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday.
Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United are the only sides that have managed a victory against Town this season.
But the home side will have to be alert and avoid complacency against a useful non-league outfit.
Paul Hurst will be without Abu Ogogo, as the Captain picked up his fifth yellow card in the defeat to Posh.
Junior Brown will miss the rest of the season with cruciate ligament damage, whilst Niall Ennis (knee) is their only other absentee.
Shrewsbury has three former Aldershot players in their ranks. Alex Rodman spent two years at the club scoring eight times in 53 appearances. Omar Beckles spent one year at the club, scoring once in 49 matches.
Striker Stefan Payne has the unwanted accolade of playing just once for Aldershot. He was released to Sutton United weeks after joining, due to the clubs financial difficulties.
Town’s last home victory against Aldershot came in October 2009. Waide Fairhurst, Lewis Neal, and Nathan Elder, were on target in a 3-1 victory.
Shots boss Gary Waddock could be without injured duo Fabien Robert and Shamir Fenelon. Bobby Joe-Taylor and Nick Arnold (both knee) are out.
Aldershot, who lost 3-1 against Barrow in their previous fixture, occupy 9th place in the National League. They beat Torquay United 1-0 to reach this stage.
Possible Line Ups:
Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)
15. MacGillivray, 2. Riley, 6. Beckles, 22. Nsiala, 13. Bolton, 23. Rodman, 16. B. Morris, 20. Nolan, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 45.Payne
Subs: 1. Henderson, 9. C. Morris, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 17. Adams, 38. Barnett, 39. Shelis
Aldershot Town: (4-4-2)
25. Smith, 3. Alexander, 5. Evans, 18. Rowe, 8. Oyeleke, 22. Reynolds, 17. Kellerman, 19. McDonnell, 20. Arthur, 9. Rendell, 11. Mensah
Subs: 1. Cole, 14. Okojie, 16. Gallagher, 21. Fowler, 28. Pring
Preview by: Ryan Hillback
