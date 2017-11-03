Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Aldershot Town

Shrewsbury Town welcome non-league Aldershot in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United are the only sides that have managed a victory against Town this season.

But the home side will have to be alert and avoid complacency against a useful non-league outfit.

Paul Hurst will be without Abu Ogogo, as the Captain picked up his fifth yellow card in the defeat to Posh.

Junior Brown will miss the rest of the season with cruciate ligament damage, whilst Niall Ennis (knee) is their only other absentee.

Shrewsbury has three former Aldershot players in their ranks. Alex Rodman spent two years at the club scoring eight times in 53 appearances. Omar Beckles spent one year at the club, scoring once in 49 matches.

Striker Stefan Payne has the unwanted accolade of playing just once for Aldershot. He was released to Sutton United weeks after joining, due to the clubs financial difficulties.

Town’s last home victory against Aldershot came in October 2009. Waide Fairhurst, Lewis Neal, and Nathan Elder, were on target in a 3-1 victory.

Shots boss Gary Waddock could be without injured duo Fabien Robert and Shamir Fenelon. Bobby Joe-Taylor and Nick Arnold (both knee) are out.

Aldershot, who lost 3-1 against Barrow in their previous fixture, occupy 9th place in the National League. They beat Torquay United 1-0 to reach this stage.

Possible Line Ups:

Shrewsbury Town: (4-1-4-1)

15. MacGillivray, 2. Riley, 6. Beckles, 22. Nsiala, 13. Bolton, 23. Rodman, 16. B. Morris, 20. Nolan, 4. Godfrey, 7. Whalley, 45.Payne

Subs: 1. Henderson, 9. C. Morris, 11. Gnahoua, 14. John-Lewis, 17. Adams, 38. Barnett, 39. Shelis

Aldershot Town: (4-4-2)

25. Smith, 3. Alexander, 5. Evans, 18. Rowe, 8. Oyeleke, 22. Reynolds, 17. Kellerman, 19. McDonnell, 20. Arthur, 9. Rendell, 11. Mensah

Subs: 1. Cole, 14. Okojie, 16. Gallagher, 21. Fowler, 28. Pring

Preview by: Ryan Hillback

Other FA Cup Round One Fixtures:

Friday:

Hyde United V MK Dons (19:55)

Notts County V Bristol Rovers

Oxford United V Port Vale

Saturday:

AFC Fylde V Kidderminster Harriers

AFC Wimbledon V Lincoln City

Blackburn Rovers V Barnet

Boreham Wood V Blackpool

Bradford City V Chesterfield

Carlisle United V Oldham Athletic

Cheltenham Town V Maidstone United

Colchester V Oxford City

Crewe Alexandra V Rotherham United

Ebbsfleet United V Doncaster Rovers

Forest Green Rovers V Macclesfield Town

Gainsborough Trinity V Slough Town

Gateshead V Chelmsford City

Gillingham V Leyton Orient

Hereford FC V AFC Telford United

Luton Town V Portsmouth

Newport County V Walsall (17:15)

Northampton Town V Scunthorpe United

Peterborough United V Tranmere Rovers

Plymouth Argyle V Grimsby Town

Rochdale V Bromley

Shaw Lane Association V Mansfield Town (12:30)

Stevenage V Nantwich Town

Wigan Athletic V Crawley Town

Yeovil Town V Southend United

Sunday:

Cambridge United V Sutton United

Charlton Athletic V Truro City

Coventry City V Maidenhead United

Dartford V Swindon Town

Exeter City V Heybridge Swifts

Guiseley V Accrington Stanley

Leatherhead V Billericay Town

Solihull Moors V Wycombe Wanderers

Woking V Bury

Monday:

Chorley V Fleetwood Town