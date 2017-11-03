Man in his 90s falls victim to distraction burglary in Ellerdine

Police are warning people to be vigilant following a distraction burglary in the Ellerdine area.

The incident is reported to have taken place around 10.30am on Tuesday 31 October on Heath Lane.

The victim, a man in his 90s, received a knock at the door by an unknown man, before being distracted by the offender who entered the property.

The man then made an excuse and left the property driving off in a white van. Later the same day, the victim noticed that his wallet and driving licence had been stolen.

Police say the offender is described as white man, between 45 – 50 years of age, medium build and wearing casual clothing.

A second incident also took place the following day, in which a woman in her 80s interrupted a potential burglary when she discovered an unknown man in her home. She later realised that her purse has been stolen.

Investigating officers believe the two incidents are linked.

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Taylor of Telford CID said, “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area at the time. I’m also asking local communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

“When leaving your property for any reason, whether it is going into the garden or talking to a neighbour within the area, residents are advised to ensure all windows and doors are locked, to prevent opportunist thieves entering the property.”