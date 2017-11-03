Man cut free following two vehicle collision at Tern Hill

A man was cut free from a vehicle following a collision involving two cars at Tern Hill last night.

The crash happened on the A41 outside Newcott Fish and Chips at around 6pm.

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service worked with West Midlands Ambulance Service to release the casualty from the vehicle using holmatro cutting equipment

Four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.