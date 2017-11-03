Commercial litigation expert joins the Martin-Kaye team

A Telford law firm has welcomed a new solicitor with over 14 years’ experience who specialises in commercial litigation.

Sara Brumwell is the latest new face to join the team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors, in Euston Way, and she has extensive experience in handling probate disputes, property and consumer claims, and professional negligence cases against solicitors, surveyors and other professionals.

“I’m absolutely delighted to take the next step of my career with Martin-Kaye as it’s a great opportunity to develop my skills still further, and to work with such a knowledgeable and dynamic team.”

Mrs Brumwell has previously worked in a High Street practice in Staffordshire before moving to Telford, and she is committed to delivering client-focussed, approachable, and realistic practical advice.

“I am a strong believer in the benefits of Alternative Dispute Resolution, even in the most difficult cases, and my preferred approach is to try to achieve a settlement with court action as a last resort.”

She has also completed the University of Law’s Association of Contentious Trust and Probate Specialists (ACTAPS) course, and is now an Associate member of the organisation.

“The main issues I handle include probate disputes, property disputes, debt recovery, landlord and tenant issues, and professional negligence cases, and I’m looking forward to working with Martin-Kaye’s existing and future clients.”

Head of Commercial Litigation Andrew Oranjuik said Sara’s appointment was good news for Martin-Kaye and for the firm’s clients, as her experience was extremely varied.

“Sara has already made an excellent start to her career with us, and she has fitted in seamlessly with our forward-thinking and ever-growing team.

“Her attitude to encouraging clients to seek out alternative dispute resolution rather than taking a case to court is a positive and refreshing approach, and one which we are sure our clients will appreciate.”