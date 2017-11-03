Celebrated Ludlow chef joins the Telford College teaching team

A celebrated chef who has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants and five-star hotels has joined the teaching staff at Telford College.

Stuart Leggett, from Ludlow, is the new chef lecturer at the college’s Haybridge Road campus.

Stuart, who is also a director of Ludlow Food Festival, previously spent five years as chef lecturer at Herefordshire and Ludlow College.

Prior to that, he was chef director at Flavours Events in Hereford, and also chef director of The Stewing Pot Restaurant in the city. He trained at the famous Gleneagles hotel and golf resort in Scotland

“I was ready for a new challenge, and was impressed with the team at Telford College when I came for interview,” he said.

“They were very committed to improving the offering in our department, and teaching and learning was at the top the list.

“My main focus this term is to open the college’s on-site Orange Tree Restaurant every week to the staff and public. This is vital to prepare the students for employment and to help hone their skills and develop their creativity.

“I will also be putting Telford students forward for national competitions with the British Culinary Federation and the Craft Guild of Chefs.

“Competitions give students excellent opportunities to meet chefs from industry and see what’s out there.”

On his role with Ludlow Food Festival, he says it gives him so many opportunities to create, learn and experience amazing things.

Stuart’s arrival comes at the Orange Tree prepares to open its doors to the public for a pre-Christmas season. It will be serving a festive menu on Tuesdays and Fridays from November 21, to December 8.