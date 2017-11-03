Apprentice opportunities at leading Shropshire care provider

Shropshire’s leading independent care provider has launched a search for its next intake of apprentice care assistants.

Coverage Care, which runs 14 homes across the county, has an apprenticeship role available at two of its homes in Shrewsbury – Coton Hill House and Briarfields – and at Barclay Gardens in Telford.

It follows the successful qualifications gained by former apprentices Mischa Marshall and Jade Hudson, who have both secured permanent contracts.

Twenty-year-old Mischa, who works at Barclay Gardens, and Jade, 18, who is based at Chillcott Gardens in Madeley, Telford, were both awarded a Level 2 Diploma in Health and Social Care after 20 months of study through County Training.

Coverage Care Chief Executive David Coull said: “Our apprenticeship scheme has an important place in our overall recruitment strategy to build a strong workforce.

“In the past 12 months we have taken on eight apprentices – seven in care assistant roles and one administration apprentice – and are looking forward to appointing more. For the right people like Mischa and Jade, we offer a comprehensive training scheme with great opportunities for career progression.”

Apprentice care assistants learn and study while they gain practical experience on the job.

The role includes providing personal and practical care to residents, liaising with families and other activities including interacting through reading, chatting and supporting events and activities.

New Coverage Care apprentices are scheduled to begin their training later this year. For more information or to apply go to www.coveragecareservices.co.uk/join-our-team.