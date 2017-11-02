Telford to host British BMX Series in 2018

A Telford BMX club will be hosting the British BMX Series again next year after the club’s successful debut last year, organisers have revealed.

Volunteers at Wrekin Riders BMX Race Club in Dawley hosted two rounds of the National series which attracts the best riders in the country last year for the first time.

They did not apply for this year’s series but applied to host two rounds in 2018 in which they were successful.

The event will be held at the National standard £250,000 track on Duce Drive in Dawley on August 4th and 5th.

Last year’s event saw nearly 800 riders aged from 4 upwards compete on each day and attracted 2,500 people to the town.

A temporary campsite was set up on Malinslee Playing Fields and Duce Drive was closed to traffic in order to site the catering vans and cycling stalls.

Kieran Edwards, club chairman and coach said it was a real feather in the cap for Telford to be successful in hosting it again in 2018.

“There are always more clubs which apply then there are actual rounds so it is brilliant news that we have secured it again for 2018.

“We received so much great feedback after last year’s event and an on-line poll showed Telford was one of the favourite rounds of the series last year.

“We are a voluntary run not-for-profit community club with a very small number of volunteers so it really has to be a team effort.

“We know we can pull it off again and we hope it will be a little easier as we have done it before.

“We really are bringing the best of the best in BMX to Telford and with two British number 3 titleholders, Archie Smallman aged six and Callum Edwards aged 17, at our own club we know how important the series is.”

Mr Edwards said there was sponsorship opportunities available and they would be appealing for help from local businesses and the community to offer services and support.

The club is officially sponsored by National Windscreens.

Last year’s event saw hotels become fully booked and many riders and their families made the event their summer holiday and spent time either side of the event in Shropshire.

“This is a real coup for Telford and we should be very proud of what we are achieving at Wrekin Riders.

“Our novice sessions every Saturday and Sunday are the busiest they have ever been and the number of riders joining the club and starting club and regional racing is increasing week on week,” he added.

The news for Telford comes as the campaign to celebrate Telford’s 50th anniversary year gets underway.

“To be hosting two round of the British BMX Series in Telford’s 50th year is great news for all – we will attract the best BMX riders and show them what a great place we have here in Telford,” Mr Edwards added.

This month British Cycling confirmed the appointment of Pierre-Henri Sauze as the lead coach for the BMX Supercross senior programme.

Crowned as the 1988 European BMX champion, Sauze raced in amateur, elite and master classes from 1982 to 2007 before turning his focus to BMX coaching.

Olympic champion Connor Fields was coached by Sauze for three years, including during the preparation phase of his training for Rio 2016.

Sauze also worked for six years with the 2014 world championship silver medallist Tory Nyhaug who won the Pan Am Games in Toronto 2015 and is currently ranked third in the world. Sauze will start in his role as lead BMX coach on 6 November.

The other rounds will be held at Manchester National Cycling Centre; Leicester; Kent; Glasgow and Gosport before the British BMX Championships are held in Blackpool.

Anybody who would like to support the club ahead of the National can email wrekinriders@outlook.com or follow them on Facebook @WrekinRiders