Sunderland ‘unlikely’ to appoint Shrewsbury Town manager

Despite speculation that Paul Hurst is ‘interested’ in the Sunderland job, it has been suggested that the Black Cats will appoint a boss out of work.

The Black Cats are on the prowl for a new manager, following the club’s decision to sack Simon Grayson minutes after a 3-3 draw against fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Sunderland, who have failed to win a home match throughout 2017, are 22nd in the table – with just 10 points accrued from a possible 45.

Sky Sports has stated that the former Grimsby boss is ‘interested’ in the vacancy.

But, at the time of writing, the bookmakers are yet to offer a price on Paul Hurst changing jobs for the second time in a year.

They list out of work managers Aitor Karanka and Peter Reid as the front runners. Other contenders include former Swedish international Stefan Schwarz and club legend Kevin Phillips.

Paul Hurst has catapulted Salop to the top of League One, losing just once in 16 matches.

Article by: Ryan Hillback