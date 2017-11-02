Renewed appeal to trace man with links to Shropshire and his children

Police have renewed their appeal for help in tracing a man who has links to Shropshire and his two young boys.

Michael John Cole, aged 43, and his two boys, Michael Lee Cole, known as Mikey, aged eight, Harry Cole, aged seven, were reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Monday 2 October.

Local Policing Area Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, Superintendent Shaun Virtue said: “Since we published our first appeal we have had a great amount of calls from the public who have provided significant information but unfortunately at this time we have been unable to locate Michael John Cole and his two sons.

“It has now been confirmed that the last sighting of Michael John and the boys was in Grazeley, Berkshire, on Friday September 8. It is reported that Michael John intended to take a train the following day, Saturday 9 September, from Mortimer railway station towards Shropshire or Wales.

“New information has come into us that Michael John deals in scrap metal so we would ask scrap metal yard owners and staff to be vigilant. If you see Michael John or his children please call police on 999 or if you have any information that is not urgent call 101 and quote the investigation reference number 43170291780.

“As I previously stated, we do not believe Michael John poses any immediate risk to his sons but we do have concerns for the boys’ long-term welfare in terms of access to education and to the National Health Service should it be required in the future.

“Although Michael John is from Aborfield he also has links to other areas in Berkshire such as Wokingham, Bracknell and Reading. He also has links to Basingstoke in Hampshire, Ludlow and Shrewsbury in Shropshire, and Bridgend and Newport in Wales.”

Michael John Cole is a white man of a medium build with short dark hair and when he was last seen had a dark beard.

Michael Lee Cole is a white boy of a medium build with short blond hair and blue eyes.

Harry Cole is a white boy of a large build with short blond hair and blue eyes.