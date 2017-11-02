Life-saving device for town football field

New life-saving equipment is being installed at Newport’s Shuker Field following a fund-raising drive by the town’s junior football club.

Nova United has purchased a defibrillator to add to its clubhouse for the safety of the hundreds of players and spectators who use the grounds each weekend in the football season.

The automated devices can be used to treat cardiac arrest and can be used with little or no training, or under the guidance of ambulance control on the phone. They can make a crucial difference to the ability to survive a heart attack.

Funds for the defibrillator and its special secure mounting case were raised by players and coaches taking part in a fun run last season, with the money they collected being matched from club funds.

Now in its 42nd year, Nova United is one of the largest and oldest junior football clubs in Shropshire, with almost 250 players this season, making up 18 teams playing in local leagues.

Club chairman, Ted Bowen, said: “This has been a tremendous effort by our players and coaches to buy a very important piece of equipment. All of our FA-licensed coaches have emergency aid qualifications among their skills, but there is no substitute for a defibrillator, which could make the difference between life and death for someone.

“We have hundreds of people at Shuker Field throughout Saturdays and Sundays in the football season, from our own teams and their supporters of all ages, to visiting sides and the people who come with them. It’s a reassurance to know that if anyone needs it, a defib is going to be nearby, complimenting the ones which have already been installed in the town.”

Nova United teams train on Saturday mornings from 9am to 10.30 at Shuker Field.