The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is returning to Telford once again this December, as the iconic truck hits the road for its annual UK tour.

Now in its seventh year, the tour will kick off in Glasgow on 11 November – visiting 42 stops nationwide during the festive season – before making its final stop in Lakeside, Essex, on 17 December.

Bringing a sprinkle of magic to people across the UK, the famous truck tour truly signifies the start of Christmas.

Visitors are treated to more than ever at this year’s tour; at each stop fans can snap and project their festive selfies across the side of the truck while enjoying a 150ml can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic in a winter wonderland setting. And for those visiting as the sun sets, the truck really comes to life with a special animation celebrating the magic Coca-Cola brings to Christmas.

Every truck stop will also include a recycling call-to-action, encouraging consumers to recycle bottles and cans in line with Coca-Cola’s recent ‘Love Story’ recycling advert.

Over the last seven years, the ever-popular truck tour has seen thousands of Christmas fans visit the famous vehicle, generating over 50,000 festive photos. It has travelled over 730,000 miles – the equivalent of 29 times around the world – twinkling its 8,772 fairy lights and playing the iconic ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle.

Often said to mark the official start of Christmas and a regular feature of the festive TV schedule, the famous ‘Holidays Are Coming’ advert will return to UK screens, 22 years since first being aired. The first air takes place on 17 November with a special Christmas twist on Channel 4.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas. We can’t wait to start spreading holiday cheer and we are excited to announce a brand new route for 2017 – which brings a sprinkling of festive magic to fans across the UK.”

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck stops off at Telford Shopping Centre on Thursday 7 December 2017 between 11am and 7pm.