Children to light up Christmas in Shrewsbury with lantern parade

Children from across Shrewsbury are being invited to help light up Christmas with a fantastic lantern parade – and to win the chance to switch on the town’s festive lights.

On Saturday, 11 November, Shrewsbury Shopping’s Darwin Centre will host a free day-long workshop where children can make the beautiful lanterns, before taking part in the traditional parade through the town next week.

“The lantern workshops are always massively popular with children and parents alike, and we’re looking forward to seeing what Christmassy creations the children come up with this year,” said Shrewsbury Shopping Centre Manager Kevin Lockwood.

“The workshop is totally free and all the materials are provided,” said Kevin. “The children will be shown how to make them using wood, wire and paper, and then they will be stored and left to dry in the workshop in preparation for the annual parade.”

From 6pm on Wednesday, the children will take their lanterns in procession from the centre to Town Square, where the Mayor of Shrewsbury, will select a winning creation.

“The winner will then have the honour of throwing the switch to turn on the town’s Christmas lights,” said Kevin. “Christmas is always a great time at Shrewsbury Shopping and we’re really looking forward to making this year’s lantern parade the most successful yet.”

The free lantern-making workshop will be held on the mid-level of Shrewsbury Shopping’s Darwin Centre, next to Poundland, from 11.30am until 4pm on Saturday, 11 November (last entries by 3pm).

Finished lanterns can then be collected from the workshop between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, 15 November, before the parade moves through the centre and into Town Square for the big switch on at 6.30pm.