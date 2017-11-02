Car passenger in critical condition following collision at Sandford

A man is in a critical but stable condition after suffering a medical episode following a collision near Whitchurch on Tuesday.

The collision involving a silver Mitsubishi Warrior and a White Vauxhall Viva happened on the B5065 Sandford Crossroads, Sandford near Whitchurch at around 2.10pm.

As a result of the collision, the passenger of the Vauxhall Viva had a medical episode and was initially treated by a member of the public before being taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone that has information regarding the manner in which the vehicles were being driven prior to the incident to contact them on 101 referencing incident 336S 311017.