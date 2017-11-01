Telford & Wrekin Council welcomes rail investment

Telford & Wrekin Council has welcomed the announcement by West Midlands Trains that it plans to invest nearly £1bn in the coming years, as part of the new rail franchise for the West Midlands that commences in December.

The investment includes a £680m order for new trains to improve the region’s rail services. The new trains will have new carriages equipped with wifi, in-seat power sockets, USB charging points and air conditioning.

There will be an extra train per hour both east and west from the borough. At Telford Central station at least 100 extra car parking spaces will be created.

There will also be an opportunity to bid for further funding for improvements to the three stations in the borough at Wellington, Telford Central and Oakengates.

The new rail franchise is to be managed by the Department for Transport and West Midlands Rail, a consortium of 16 local councils – including Telford & Wrekin Council – that has been set up to jointly manage the region’s rail services.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Transport and a director of West Midlands Rail, said: “This is a very significant investment that will bring more space, more services and improved comfort for passengers.

“I am delighted that the parking capacity is going to be increased at Telford Central and there is also an opportunity for the Council to bid for improvements to our three stations, which includes Wellington and Oakengates. We will also be able to benefit from a more frequent rail service to and from the borough.”

The new trains on the Telford line will be branded with West Midland Rail livery and will be manufactured by Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocariles (CAF).