Teenager stabbed in Wem

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenager was stabbed in Wem.

The 17-year-old boy was found with a stab wound in High Street, Wem on Sunday, 29 October.

Police officers were called at 12.11am along with the West Midlands Ambulance Service, he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries – he has since been discharged.

Police say that a 31-year-old man from Wem has been arrested in relation to the incident and realised on bail until a date in December.

Detective Constable Alexander Pender said:

“Although we have made an arrest, our investigation continues and we would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious.

“Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 18s of 29 October.”