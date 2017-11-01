Millionaire businessman ‘inspired’ by his time at Telford College

Millionaire business entrepreneur Mo Chaudry believes he would not have enjoyed such success without his ‘transformational experience’ at Telford College.

The 57-year-old, who moved to the UK from Pakistan at the age of eight, has amassed an estimated fortune of around £80 million and become one of the most successful businessman in the country.

He moved to Telford when his father set up a mini supermarket in the town, and enrolled at the King Street campus after leaving Wellington Grammar School with just one O Level.

While at the college, he passed his O Levels and A Levels, moved onto university to graduate in sports science – and by the age of 30 he had made his first million as a financial adviser.

He said he has fond memories of his time at Telford College – and owes it a great deal. “My experience at the King Street campus helped to change my mindset. It made me believe in myself and develop an ambition that helped to fulfil my dreams.

“Quite simply, I don’t believe I could have had the success that I’ve been fortunate to enjoy if it was not for this transformational experience.

“It is not just the education, but the great environment and friendship groups that inspired me to bigger and better things.

“It showed me the importance of simply believing in yourself, losing the victim mentality, and following your instincts. Do this, and you can achieve amazing things.”

Mr Chaudry, who took part in Channel Four’s TV show Secret Millionaire, owns Staffordshire-based Waterworld Leisure Group, which has just acquired Birmingham leisure business Adventure Island Mini Golf at the Star City complex.

It is part of a £20 million plan by Mr Chaudry to roll out the leisure business into a national brand.

He said: “Our intention is to fund and roll out 20 of these indoor mini adventure golf centres across the UK, with a target to open around four new centres each year for the next five years.”