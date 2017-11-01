Feathers Hotel Legionnaires’ Outbreak: Specialist lawyers instructed by victim’s family

The family of a Liverpool woman who died from Legionnaires’ disease shortly after staying at the Feathers Hotel in Ludlow in the summer have called upon specialist lawyers to help them gain answers and justice regarding her tragic death.

Elaine Brown passed away aged 69 at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on August 26th after suffering a stroke as a result of Legionnaires’ disease, which emerged just days after she stayed at the hotel with her husband Graham on July 31st as part of a coach tour excursion.

The Feathers Hotel voluntarily closed after her death, prompting Public Health England (PHE) to release details of another case that emerged in April, whereby another guest had contracted the illness after staying at the same hotel. Fortunately the guest, also from Merseyside, went on to make a full recovery. The PHE investigation is on-going and their formal Outbreak Report is awaited.

Elaine’s family have now instructed at national firm Irwin Mitchell’s specialist Public Health team to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, and to determine whether more could have been done to protect her, or indeed whether she and her husband should even have been allowed to stay at the hotel following the previous reports of the illness in April.

Jatinder Paul, the Associate Solicitor at Irwin Mitchell representing Elaine’s family, said:

“It is only weeks since Elaine passed away and her family remain understandably devastated and angry at their avoidable loss.

“Our clients have many questions relating to her death and, following our instruction, we are determined to help them get the answers they deserve. It is regrettable, despite almost two months passing by, that the owners of the Feathers Hotel have still not sent a personal apology to Elaine’s husband or her children, and I would ask that they immediately take the steps to do so.

“Legionnaires’ disease is an incredibly serious illness which, as this case demonstrates, can have a huge impact on those who contract it. I would encourage anyone who has been affected by illness after staying at the Feathers Hotel to see their GP at the earliest available opportunity. I would also like to speak with them as they may be able to help with our investigations.

“Following our involvement in the aftermath of the outbreak in Stoke-on-Trent five years ago, it was our sincere hope that lessons would be learnt from that outbreak and these recent problems suggest there remains much to learn in terms of keeping the public safe from illnesses of this kind.”

Elaine’s husband, Graham, said: “We went to the Feathers Hotel for a one night stay without any knowledge whatsoever that there was a deadly bacteria waiting for us. If we had been told about the case of Legionnaires’ disease in April, there is absolutely no chance that we would have stayed there, and Elaine would have still been with us today.

“Nothing can possibly replace Elaine, but the hotel’s management have to ensure they are doing everything they possibly can to make sure their guests are protected from avoidable illnesses like this.”

Elaine’s son Neil Edwards, 44, who now lives in Leeds, said: “We all miss Mum so much and it is an incredibly emotional time for the entire family. While we lived away from each other, barely a week would go by when I would not call her to catch up on things, and even now I still get the urge to pick up the phone and give her a ring. It is hard to believe she has gone.

“Our grief at this point, however, is mixed with anger, as we feel we deserve to know why the hotel was not closed following the reports of the first case of Legionnaires’ disease in April. It is difficult not to believe that Mum would still be with us if action was taken earlier, and we just feel we are deserving of answers as to whether more should have been done to keep her safe.

“While nothing will ever change what has happened, we hope that by taking this action we can get the justice her incredible life deserves, whilst also ensuring that no other family has to endure the heartbreak that we are currently facing.”